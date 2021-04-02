Watch: Vidyut Jammwal gives jacket worth Rs 6,000 to paparazzo, says 'you guys work very hard'

'Commando' actor Vidyut Jayut Jammwal is winning hearts on the internet for his sweet gesture towards a paparazzo who complimented the actor's jacket.

Jammwal was captured by the photographers as he stepped out in Mumbai, on Thursday.

A video shared on Instagram shows the actor getting on his bike as a paparazzo compliments his jacket. After being complimented, Vidyut is seen taking his Adidas jacket off and giving it to the cameraperson.

"I love you. Keep it. This is for your luck. You guys work very hard," the 'Khudaa Haafiz' actor says.

Check it out here: