Watch: Vidyut Jammwal gives jacket worth Rs 6,000 to paparazzo, says 'you guys work very hard'

'Commando' actor Vidyut Jayut Jammwal is winning hearts on the internet for his sweet gesture towards a paparazzo who complimented the actor's jacket.
Jammwal was captured by the photographers as he stepped out in Mumbai, on Thursday.
A video shared on Instagram shows the actor getting on his bike as a paparazzo compliments his jacket. After being complimented, Vidyut is seen taking his Adidas jacket off and giving it to the cameraperson.
The Mexico Icon Gate in Noble Green comes with a price tag of $80, which is aprroximately Rs 5,861.
"I love you. Keep it. This is for your luck. You guys work very hard," the 'Khudaa Haafiz' actor says.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the heart-touching video, a user wrote: "Just shows what kind of mettle Vidyut is made of. A man with great humility...#HeroForPeople."
"Great guy. I get so much positive vibes from this man," wrote another.
A user called him, 'a man with a golden heart'.
On the work front, Vidyut was recently seen in Shruti Haasan starrer 'The Power', which had a digital release on January 14.
'The Power' is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties.
The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film explores their battle for love and what is right or wrong.
Vidyut will be next seen in 'Sanak'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)