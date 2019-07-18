Watch Vidya Balan take a jibe at TikTok with her very own "Tak-Tuk" video

Vidya Balan shared a lip sync dialogue video like the popular platform TikTok, but called it Tak Tuk instead. The actress can be seen in a desi avatar discussing the devi inside a women pre and post getting married. She captioned the video as, "Some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss,"

In the video she can be seen lip syncing to a pandit’s voice, "Shastro ke anusaar, har kunwari ladki mein nau deviyo ka vaas hota hai. Lekin shaadi ke baad kaun si devi active hogi, ye pati ke karmo par nirbhar karta hai,"

The post garnered more than 3 lakhs views since she uploaded the video. Fans couldn’t hold there laughter post watching the video, even actress Sonakshi Sinha left a comment with a few laughing emojis.