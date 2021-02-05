Watch: Vidya Balan shares an intriguing snippet from ‘Natkhat’ as short film joins Oscars 2021 race

Back in November 2020, 'Natkhat' won top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020.

The film also won a prize money of $2,500 (approximately Rs 1,85,497) and an opportunity for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

Helmed by Shaan Vyas and written by Annukampa Harsh and Vyas, the movie was premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival'. The Ronnie Screwvala produced film came out on June 2, 2020.

"The story called out to me. It's so powerful, and the fact that maybe it could touch people's lives and make them think because it's so relevant," Vidya told IANS.

Apart from acting in the short film, she is also attached to the film as a producer.

"Ronnie offered me the producer credit because he just felt that the budget could not afford an actor's fee, couldn't afford my fee, and he thought I could help if I came on as a producer," she said.

"I have never dreamt of awards, anything of this sort. So no, I didn't have an Oscar dream but I am thrilled to know that a film with which I am associated as both an actor and a producer, is now eligible for an Oscar nomination," she said with excitement.

For her, recognition is important.

"It is an acknowledgement and a validation. One for me, the litmus test is always how I feel about what I have done. It is so precious when people appreciate your work. So yes, national, international or universal, I think recognition is important. I think more than important, it is just precious for an artiste," said the National Film Award winner.

She was last seen in the OTT-released film "Shakuntala Devi".

In October, she started shooting in Madhya Pradesh for "Sherni", The film casts her as a forest officer.

With inputs from Agencies