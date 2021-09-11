Watch Video: When Amitabh Bachchan accidentally got caught between Ranveer and Deepika's PDA

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan were the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

The show which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is bringing celebrity guests every Friday from all walks of life and this time it was Deepika and Farah.

In one of the promos shared by Sony TV, Big B is seen discussing an interesting anecdote about Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

He said, “Humare saath bhi ek durghatna ho gayi (I got involved in an accident)."

Big B said that a couple of years ago, he was at an awards function where Ranveer was to perform.

The latter made an entrance on a crane and while he was a few feet away, Ranveer made the “I’m watching you/watch me” gesture by his showing two fingers at his eyes.

Amitabh revealed that he didn’t know what it meant.

He went on to say, "Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, ‘Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai’ (Jaya was sitting next to me, she leaned in and whispered that the gestures were not for me)."

The legendary actor added that he saw Deepika sitting a few feet away from him and that the gesture was meant for her.

"Bagal mein Deepika ji baithi hui thi. Yeh sab jo tha yeh tab chal raha tha aur tab inka vyah nahi hua tha (Deepika was sitting next to me. All this was happening. And this was when they were not married yet)."

Deepika was also seen with Amitabh in the movie 'Piku' and is currently working with him for their upcoming project together which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:50 AM IST