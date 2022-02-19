Watch Video: When Alia Bhatt called her 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' co-star Shantanu Maheshwari a ‘hottie’

Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actor, who was recently seen romancing Alia in the song 'Jab Saiyaan' from the film, was once praised by the latter on a reality show.

Shantanu, a trained dancer had participated in the ninth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Post his performance, Alia said, "Shantanu, I know people call you cutie. But I want to say you are also a hottie." He simply replied with a "Thank You."

In an interview with IANS, Shantanu had said, getting to be a part of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film was a learning experience because his vision for every detailing on the movie is awe-inspiring.

She shared: "I have only one person to thank for this dream come true, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir. When I got to know I have been selected, I was thrilled because I was getting to work with the best. Initially I was very nervous, but his passion is what drove me to perform better.

He added: "Getting to be a part of his film especially songs was itself a learning experience because his vision for every detailing on the film is awe-inspiring. Working with him and being part of the discussions that we use to have, has given me immense confidence and has enhanced my abilities as a performer."

Shantanu calls it an "honour and pleasure" to be directed by Bhansali.

"If given a chance I will never lose an opportunity to work him with again."

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It will be out on February 25.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:02 AM IST