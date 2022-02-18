Watch Video: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur groove to 'Desi Girl' at their Haldi ceremony

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a traditional ceremony on Friday.

The couple had a registered marriage on February 14 in Mumbai.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing and a video from their Haldi ceremony has been going viral on social media.

The fun-filled video gives a glimpse of Vikrant and Sheetal’s dance moments from the function.

In the video, Vikrant can be seen in a white west and pyjama and had haldi all over his face. On the other hand, bride-to-be Sheetal opted for a yellow coloured lehenga for the ceremony.

They can be seen grooving to Priyanka Chopra's popular track 'Desi Girl'.

Check out the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vikrant and Sheetal will be tying the knot in a private ceremony with their respective families and close friends in attendance.

In November 2019, Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private roka ceremony.

They recently moved into their sea-facing home in Mumbai. It was in November 2020 that Vikrant first gave a glimpse of their home.

Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series "Broken But Beautiful". On their Instagram portals, one can see a lot of their loved-up photographs with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original 'Love Hostel', which explores the subject of honour killings. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, and is set to begin streaming from February 25.

Vikrant’s other upcoming projects include Devang Bhavsar’s 'Blackout', Santosh Sivan’s 'Mumbaikar' and Pawan Kirpalani’s 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:42 PM IST