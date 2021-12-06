Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal sends food packets to paparazzi waiting outside his residence

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal sent food packets to paparazzi waiting outside his residence on Sunday.

Vicky and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 and the pre-wedding celebrations began last night at Vicky's residence.

A video of the food packets sent over was shared on the Instagram account of a paparazzo. The caption read, "Sweet #vickykaushal sent food packets made by his chef for all the paps waiting outside his residence. Last night the wedding festivities began with a function at Vicky's home."

Loading View on Instagram

On Sunday evening, Katrina was spotted outside Vicky's residence along with her mother. In the pictures and videos, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen sporting an untied hairdo while dressed in a white saree, paired with ethnic earrings.

Vicky was also spotted visiting Katrina's home on Saturday night.

A source had previously revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and that Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwar in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, on December 6.

As per reports, the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9.

The duo, lovingly referred to by their fans as ViKat, has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'.

While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:35 PM IST