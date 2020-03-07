Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal celebrates his first Holi with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif at Isha Ambani's party

For quite some time Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making it to the headlines on account of their rumoured relationship.
Recently, Isha Ambani Piramal hosted a grand Holi bash at her Worli residence, which saw several high-profile Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty, Sonali Bedre and others.
Vicky and Katrina were also a part of the celebration and the alleged couple were seen twinning in white ensembles. Vicky wore a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Katrina looked chic in a white printed top, which she paired with a skirt and dupatta.
A video of the duo celebrating Holi and grooving to songs at the party has recently surfaced the internet. Take a look at it:
Here is another video of the duo:
Meanwhile, apart from the Bollywood stars, the bash was also attended by Nita Ambani and her son Aakash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani.
Here is a sneak peek into the celebrations:
