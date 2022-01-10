Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal beats Monday blues by grooving to 'Rowdy Baby' amid film shoot

Turns out Monday blues might not be a problem for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and his latest Instagram post clearly reflects why.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor shared an Instagram Reel on Monday, in which he can be seen grooving to 'Rowdy Baby'.

In the video, Vicky can be seen in his t-shirt and trousers as he dances to the super popular track on the sets of his upcoming film. A few crew members can also be seen in the background.

The video shows him going from one side of the room to the other as he does a step on the song.

"What monday blues? #setlife #bestlife," he captioned the video.

The actor is reportedly in Indore where he is shooting for his upcoming film.

Vicky tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan on December 9 in the presence of close friends and family members. He marked one month of their wedding on Sunday by sharing unseen photo with Katrina.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will have three releases this year including 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, 'The Great Indian Family' with Manushi Chillar and 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's next untitled film.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:35 PM IST