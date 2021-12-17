Watch Video: Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha Dalal as he grooves to 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi hai'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Friday posted an adorable video with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Varun shared a video in which he can be seen kissing Natasha on her cheek.

He was seen grooving to his 'Coolie No 1' song 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai' and in the middle of the video, he pulled Natasha closer and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Along with the video, Varun also shared how he convinced Natasha for the reel.

"I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year," he captioned the video.

Moments after he shared the video, his 'Coolie No. 1' co-star Sara Ali Khan dropped a few heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Other celebrities including Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Choudry also reacted to the video.

In September, Varun had treated his fans with an adorable picture of him and Natasha.

In the picture shared by the actor, the couple is seen posing for a picture at a restaurant. Varun is seen wearing a blue satin shirt while Natasha has donned a printed dress.

Sharing it, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption: "The only way I know I’m alive."

He had also posted a few stills from their Karwa Chauth celebration.

The couple got hitched on January 24, this year in a private affair that took place at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug. The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days.

The two fell in love when they met at a music concert, years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key.

Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli . It is directed by Mehta.

He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhediya', also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. He will be essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf in the film.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:28 PM IST