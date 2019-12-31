Watch video: Varun Dhawan falls as he tries to rap while ice-skating

Varun Dhawan, who has taken a break from work is enjoying his romantic vacation with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The two will be ringing in New Year together in the snow clad mountains of Gstaad in Switzerland.
Varun, who is also making sure to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, took to his social media and posted a video of him rapping and ice-skating at the same time. However, the actor trips and falls in the end, giving out a disclaimer in the caption, why you shouldn’t try this at all.
He wrote, "RAP and ICESKATE ⛸ ☃️ #Sd3Watch till the end so u know why you should never try this!! Sorry @badboyshah I tried"
On work front, Varun’s upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D" highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.
Talking about the film's message, Varun told IANS: "Our characters in the film are dancing for India, and (they are) Pakistani immigrants. I think your motive behind being a dancer matters, and it drove me to do the film. Dance is not only for enjoyment but through the medium you can express a lot and you can change lives. In our country, when a kid is born or at birthday parties and at weddings, we dance a lot. I feel we are a very expressive dancing nation."
"Street Dancer 3D" also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva.
