Watch video: Varun Dhawan falls as he tries to rap while ice-skating

Varun Dhawan, who has taken a break from work is enjoying his romantic vacation with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The two will be ringing in New Year together in the snow clad mountains of Gstaad in Switzerland.

Varun, who is also making sure to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, took to his social media and posted a video of him rapping and ice-skating at the same time. However, the actor trips and falls in the end, giving out a disclaimer in the caption, why you shouldn’t try this at all.

He wrote, "RAP and ICESKATE ⛸ ☃️ #Sd3Watch till the end so u know why you should never try this!! Sorry @badboyshah I tried"