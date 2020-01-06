Watch video: Tiger Shroff teaches a kid Michael Jackson’s iconic moonwalk

Tiger Shroff has a massive fanbase and the majority of it includes kids who love watching him do high octane stunts and his dancing skills. The actor is known to be a huge fan of late King Of Pop, Michael Jackson, and often busts out a move or two in the honour of the pop star.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Tiger Shroff is teaching a kid moonwalk move which Michael Jackson was famous for. Holding the kid’s hand, he is teaching him how to do the move right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting Baaghi 3 in Jaipur. He recently returned from the Serbia schedule. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is scheduled for March 6, 2020. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.