Watch Video: Tiger Shroff reminisces the first time he 'romanced the mic' with 'Unbelievable'

Tiger Shroff, who is an actor and a brilliant dancer, tried his hand at singing for the first time with the track 'Unbelievable'.

The song went on to trend for days and even found it's place in the Billboard global charts.

On Sunday, the actor went down memory lane and shared an old video of him crooning the song.

In the caption, he wrote, "Trying to romance a mike for my first single #throwback #unbelievable".

Take a look at her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself with his action sequences and dance moves.

On the work front, he will be next be seen in films like 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:40 PM IST