Watch Video: The cutest football player joins Kartik Aaryan on the field

Kartik Aaryan is having a rather busy 2022 with multiple big-ticket projects in the lineup but despite tight schedules, he packs in a game of football for himself. And in his latest game, he had an adorable player join him.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video where he can be seen running around with the ball, as the child chases him and, in the end, he gives the most heartwarming hug to the actor.

Complemented by the trending Javed Ali song, “Srivalli”, the ‘Dhamaka’ star appreciated his youngest teammate in the caption as he wrote, "My cutest Football partner ❤️"

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, the actor is swamped with big ticket projects like ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Captain India’ and Sajid Nadiadwala's next.

'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, also stars actor Kriti Sanon.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Kartik gained about 12 to 14 kilos, which was a requirement for his role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy', a romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. Actor Alaya F also stars in the film opposite Kartik.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by Anees Bazmee also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The audience can watch the second part in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:54 PM IST