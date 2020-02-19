Watch video: Suniel Shetty has a diva moment, loses calm after fan touches his arm

'Darbar' actor Suniel Shetty recently graced the 39th Annual Day Function of CWC school in Versova, Mumbai. Suniel was present at the event as a chief guest and fans obviously tried to take selfies with the star. However, a fan got a little too close and touchy and Suniel chided the fan.

The videos from the annual day event appeared on Instagram and in one of the videos, Suniel can be seen seated as fans surround the actor for pictures. A fan who's trying to get a picture with Shetty touches his arm and the latter immediately tells him off.

The video has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While many agreed that fans shouldn't touch celebs, others lashed out at Suniel Shetty for his rude behaviour.

A user commented, "Itna attitude , inhi fans ki wajah se tum ho , time nahi lagta startdum jaane me'.

While another wrote,"Yea they cross their lines at times .. fans must not touch .. even if Sunil Shetty was not a celeb he would or for that matter no one would like getting touched by a stranger like this .."

Watch the video here: