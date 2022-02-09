Watch Video: Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old boy injured in road accident in Moga

Actor Sonu Sood is a real-life hero! Well, we make this statement for a reason. Once again, the actor has made us proud with this work.

Last night in Moga, there was a severe road accident where two cars crashed into each other on a highway. Only because of Sonu Sood, the 19-year-old young boy was saved.

The accident took place at the flyover where Sonu Sood was travelling. As soon as the actor saw the state of the car, he stepped out and rescued the young boy. The accident-met car was interlocked, but the actor somehow managed to open it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, the actor picked up the boy and took him to the nearest hospital in his car. Doctors said if there would have been any more delay, we might have lost him.

The world would be a much better place we had more people like Sonu Sood. Rightly hailed as the nation's hero, the humanitarian relentlessly worked to help India fight Covid-19.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:06 PM IST