Watch Video: Sonu Sood quashes reports of gifting his son a car worth Rs 3 crore

Quashing such reports, Sonu told CarToq that none of it is true. He clarified stating that the high-end SUV was at his house for a test drive.

He said, “Why would I give my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be giving me something? After all, it’s my day!”

Sonu further added that the best Father’s Day gift is that both of his sons can spend the day with him given a busy schedule.

“They’re growing up, they have their own life. So, spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself,” said Sood.

On a related note, Sonu also shared a photo where he is seen riding his dad's scooter on the occasion. He tweeted: "Dear Dad, You are not around but your favourite scooter will always be my most priced possession. Miss you always. #HappyFathersDay."

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.