India reports 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 327 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,623
Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

Watch Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi dances his heart out on title track of 'Gehraiyaan'

'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.
FPJ Web Desk
Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. He recently took to his Instagram and posted a video of him dancing his heart out on the title track of the film.

In the caption, he wrote, "Synced #Gehraiyaan 🎵 to an old dance video of mine…well surprisingly this song goes with almost everything ! 🤷🏻‍♂️Thank you @oaffmusic & @luceamma for this beautiful track!"

The actor can be seen sporting a sleek outfit consisting of a yellow shirt, shorts, shoes, and a pair of shades as he practices the contemporary form of dance in the video.

The audience has been waiting with a bated breath for the film and it's trailer, and witness the sizzling chemistry between Siddhant and Deepika Padukone, which is evident from the film's posters and the teaser itself.

'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa alongside Siddhant. The film will be released on an OTT platform on 11th February, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
