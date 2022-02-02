Watch Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday sing 'Gehraiyaan'

The much-awaited 'Gehraiyaan' title song was released recently and it has undoubtedly become the favorite love song of the audience currently.

The cast of 'Gehraiyaan' is on a promotion spree and they recently were seen at the finale of 'Bigg Boss'. Ananya and Siddhant sang the song together and we all just went aww after watching it.

The way they both are are looking at each other and singing the song is proof that the off-screen chemistry that they share is quite solid. While they sang, Deepika even teased them that they practiced and came to perform.

'Gehraiyaan' is a complex relationship film that has many layers to it and fans are all set to see the magic on-screen on February 11.

Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant are coming together for the first time for a film. Ananya and Siddhant will also be seen together in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:00 PM IST