Watch Video: Shraddha Kapoor gets teary-eyed as she sings 'Teri Galiyaan' in a virtual fan meet

The gorgeous multi-talented actress Shraddha Kapoor has a colossal fan-following and one needs to look no further than her social media page to witness that fact.

Recently, the actress organised a virtual meet to catch up with her fans from all across.

In the meet, the actress crooned to songs like 'Teri Galiyaan' along with her fans and got teary eyed with the tremendous love and praises her fans have showered on her throughout her career span.

She has won over the hearts of many followers as the actress shares her beautiful off-screen real persona on social media which leaves the audience in awe with every post.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in an untitled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:29 PM IST