Watch Video: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha interacts with paparazzi, waves at them

The paparazzi were in for a surprise as Shilpa Shetty stepped out with her little daughter Samisha on Saturday.

Dressed in a blue frock and with two ponytails, Samisha stepped out of the car with mommy Shilpa and waved at the paparazzi.

Not just that, but she even said "Bye bye" to the shutterbugs as they too waved back at her.

Loading View on Instagram

The video soon went viral on social media and people flooded the comments sections calling the toddler 'cute'. Fans even showered their blessings on Samisha.

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra welcomed Samisha in February 2020 via surrogacy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, also have a 9-year-old son Viaan.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shilpa had opened up that the parents had always wanted a sibling for Viaan, but due to several complications, the actress could not conceive and had several miscarriages. She added that she did not want Viaan to grow up as a single child and that she knew the importance of having a sibling, as she too has her younger sister Shamita with her.

Shilpa had also revealed that the couple had considered adoption but that didn't pan out well, and hence, they decided to go ahead with surrogacy after waiting for four years.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:01 PM IST