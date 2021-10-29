Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mannat to bring home son Aryan Khan from Arthur Road Jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left from his Bandra residence Mannat on Friday evening to bring home his son Aryan Khan.

The actor was spotted leaving from his sea-facing bungalow in his swanky car by the paparazzi.

Aryan was lodged in Arthur Road Jail. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

Meanwhile, actor Juhi Chawla reached the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Friday evening to sign the Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan, after the bail conditions were spelt out by the HC.

Juhi, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has acted in a string of films together, was the surety for Aryan Khan, as Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde reportedly said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

On Thursday evening, a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others expressed their happiness on social media after Aryan got bail.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:41 PM IST