Watch Video: Sexy Mouni Roy flaunts her hourglass figure in a yellow bikini

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar this month, shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram on Thursday.

Mouni time and again grabs eyeballs for her sartorial choices and often treats her fans with her videos and photos.

Earlier today, the actress shared a couple of photos in which she can be seen posing seductively for the camera. She can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a super glamorous yellow two piece.

"Life s an accumulation of moments & aglio olio… Most definitely aglio olio! All who knows me knows," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Moments after she posted the videos and photos, actresses Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia dropped heart-eyes emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Mouni is all set to tie the knot with Suraj in Goa on January 27.

Reportedly, W Goa near the Vagator beach is the venue. The wedding ceremony will take place in the afternoon and it will be a sea-facing beach wedding. The couple is also planning to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Mouni has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa and is personally looking after all the arrangements.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:59 PM IST