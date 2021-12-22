Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan recalls 'worst criticism' she received for 'Love Aaj Kal'

Actress Sara Ali Khan made an impressive debut with 'Kedarnath' and then starred in 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh.

However, she has seen ups and downs in her career in the past three years, as her film 'Love Aaj Kal' didn't get a positive reception, and tanked at the box office.

Sara is all set for her next release 'Atrangi Re', alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

In the upcoming movie, Sara plays the role of a charming girl named Rinku who gets into an emotional tussle between choosing Dhanush and Akshay. Glimpses of her character were seen in the trailer and the song 'Chaka Chak' which has already grabbed attention.

Appearing on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee Shots with Kara'n on Hotstar along with co-star Dhanush, Sara opened up about the worst criticism she has ever received.

The actress revealed that the comment came after the failure of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' at the box office. She had starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in this movie.

Opening up on the criticism, Sara told Karan Johar, "I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude." The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is known for bashing films and making irrelevant claims about actors and films.

Advertisement

On the show, Sara was also asked if she had any advice for her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is gearing up for his debut. "Ibrahim is older, so I guess I would probably tell him the same thing my parents always told me, to stay balanced and have a sense of yourself external to the films," Sara said.

Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:00 PM IST