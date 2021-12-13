Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a taxi after AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor reportedly attended AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai on Sunday. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined them.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the trio can be seen enjoying and grooving to AP Dhillon's songs.

In one of the videos, Sara, Janhvi and Ibrahim can be seen dancing and singing 'Brown Munde'.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress was spotted wearing a green jacket over a white top and green shorts. Janhvi wore a black bodycon dress and also had an arm sling for her injury. On the other hand, Ibrahim opted for a blue shirt and denims.

According to another video doing the rounds on the internet, Sara, Ibrahim and Janhvi can be seen in a kaali-peeli taxi after attending the concert.

They were seen rushing inside the cab as paps clicked them.

Janhvi was also seen hiding her face from the camera as the shutterbugs tried to take a closer shot of the trio sitting in the taxi.

Janhvi and Sara, who are best friends and gym buddies, are often spotted in the city together.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against organisers of AP Dhillon's music concert at Grand Hyatt for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in 'Atrangi Re', starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:22 AM IST