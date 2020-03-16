Watch video: Sara Ali Khan gives a tour of 'Banaras ki galian' to her Instafam

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently spending her leisure time in the blissful city of Varanasi on Sunday took to Instagram to give her Instafam a tour of the narrow yet splendid lanes of the city.

The actor shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen giving a tour of the Vishwanath lane of Banaras.

The video starts with Sara checking out scarves from a local shop in Banaras and she then turns a guide for her Instafam.

As the video proceeds, the chirpy actor is seen giving a description of different parts of a small lane of the temple city of Banaras.