Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan accepts samosa pav from fan; netizens call her 'very humble'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted leaving from a script reading with Vicky Kaushal. This comes months after it was reported that their upcoming film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ has been shelved due to financial reasons.

As Vicky and Sara exited the venue, a fan offered them samosa pav on the go. Sara, who was already inside her car obliged and accepted it.

In the video surfaced online, she can be heard saying, “Chalo de he do (Fine, give it to me)."

Fans lauded her gesture, including netizens, who called the star kid, “very humble.”

In a span of three years, Sara Ali Khan has seen the highs of glamour and has also garnered a substantial fan base. The daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may have been born in the lap of fame, but she insists she does not believe in stardom.

"I don't look at stardom. Till now, I don't use the word fans. I don't use the word star. I don't believe in these things. I think Friday to Friday -- I mean it used to be Friday and it can now be released any day. With every release of a film your stature, stardom -- whatever you call it -- keeps changing," Sara told IANS.

"I think the only thing that matters is your 'neeyat' (intention). Aapki jo 'neeyat' hoti hai woh matter karta hai aur kahin na kahin jo aapki shiddat, passion aur junoon hota hai woh matter karta hai (what matters is your intention, hard work, passion and craze). Everything else keeps changing and will continue to change," she added.

Sara entered Bollywood in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath", co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba" opposite Ranveer Singh, the Kartik Aaryan co-starrer "Love Aajkal 2" by Imtiaz Ali. Her last release was David Dhawan's "Coolie No. 1" opposite Varun Dhawan.

The actress has an equally important film lined up for her in future. She will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re".

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:33 PM IST