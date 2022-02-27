Watch Video: Sanjana Sanghi is bubbled with joy as she witnesses her first snow fall in New York

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is in New York, witnessed her life's first ever snowfall.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dil Bechara' fame recently shared a video in which she can be seen bubbled with joy as she enjoys the snowfall.

"Just a 25 year old bunny’s moment of disbelief and wonder at witnessing her life‘s first ever snowfall. Thank you New York City," she captioned her post.

On the work front, Sanjana has worked as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film 'Rockstar', in which she played the role of Nargis Fakhri's younger sister.

Before making her debut in the lead role, Sanjana was seen in films like 'Hindi Medium', 'Fukrey Returns' and 'Baar Baar Dekho.' She made her Bollywood debut back in 2020, with 'Dil Bechara' sharing screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjana will be next seen in film 'Om: The Battle Within' alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.

