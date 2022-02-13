Watch Video: Salman Khan sings 'Lag Jaa Gale' in emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently sang 'Lag Jaa Gale' while paying an emotional tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

On Instagram, Salman shared a video in which he could be seen singing one of the most memorable songs of Lata Mangeshkar, 'Lag Jaa Gale', from the 1964 film 'Woh Kaun Thi'.

"Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji...," Salman captioned the post.

The nation lost a gem on February 6, when Bharat Ratna awardee, Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode at the age of 92 after multiple organ failure.

She was cremated at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer.

Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Vaidya and Aamir Khan among others also paid their last respects to the iconic singer.

For the uninformed, Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her unforgettable songs.

Lata Ji is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

