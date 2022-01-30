Watch Video: Salman Khan hints at having a girlfriend after Shehnaaz Gill teases him for being single

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Hindi film industry, recently revealed his relationship status.

The makers of 'Bigg Boss 15' released a promo of the grand finale in which the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen having a fun chat with former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

The video shows the Punjabi actress poking fun at the host for being single. She also teased him about actress Katrina Kaif’s marriage, who happened to be his former flame.

The actress tells Salman that now she has become 'India ki Shehnaaz Gill' and Katrina has become 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' (as she got married to Vicky Kaushal).

Shehnaaz then tells Salman that he looks better when he is single. Replying to this, Salman said, "Jab ho jaunga tab zyada achcha lagunga'. So Shehnaaz asks him, "Achcha committed ho?".

The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was a few months ago when she and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla had come as guests.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently dropped his much-awaited song 'Dance With Me' featuring his family and friends.

He will also be seen in a music video titled 'Main Chala' with Pragya Jaiswal. It is sung by Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa.

Salman will be seen in films like 'Tiger 3', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', and in the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:08 PM IST