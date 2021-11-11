Watch Video: Saif Ali Khan jokes that if he stays home for too long, he might have more kids

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have got their fans excited about their pairing in the soon-to-be-released 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

The two have reunited after almost 12 years for the film where they will essay the roles of the original 'Bunty Aur Babli' and chase down the new pair of 'Bunty Aur Babli', played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

To promote their much-awaited film, the actors will appear as special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They had a fun-filled evening with host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

During the episode, Kapil asked, "Saif sir ka is saal mein yeh teesra project hai. Pehle 'Taandav' kiya, phir 'Bhoot Police' or phir ab 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hain ya family badh jaane ka pressure aap pe bhi hai?" (This is Saif Sir's third project this year. First he did 'Taandav', then 'Bhoot Police' and now he will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Sir, are you a workaholic or do you feel pressurised that if you stay at home for too long your family might get bigger)?"

Saif replied to this question by saying, "Nahi family badh jaane ka pressure nahi hai. Mujhe is baat ka darr hai ki agar mein ghar baitha rahunga toh or bachche ho jayenge. (No, there is no such pressure. Rather, I am scared that if I sit at home I might become father to more kids)."

His reply left everyone, including Rani Mukerji and Archana Puran Singh, in splits.

Take a look at the video here:

Saif Ali Khan has two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

On the work front, apart from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Saif will be seen in films like 'Adipurush', and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan.

