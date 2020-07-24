Watch video: Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda in awe of ‘Warrior Aaji’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday shared a video of an elderly woman executing her ‘warrior skill’. The actor went on to enquire about her details in order to reach out.
The video received over one million views and within a couple of hours. A woman named Aishwarya Seema Kale replied to the actor on Twitter, claiming she’s the one who has filmed the video.
According to Kale, the elderly woman is Shanta Balu Pawar, 85, a resident of Hadpsar, Pune. The video was captured near Salunkhe Vihar road.
“Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story,” wrote Riteish.
Actor Randeep Hooda also shared the same video and captioned it as, “A woman who truly empowers herself and everyone around her! Salute to warrior Aaji owning traditional martial arts.”
