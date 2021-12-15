Watch Video: Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone a peck on the cheek at Mumbai airport, says 'she is my producer'

Ever since Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals.

The power couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they steal the limelight every time they step out.

The actors have reportedly headed out to kick off '83' promotions.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika and Ranveer got out of the car and walked hand-in-hand towards the airport gate. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. However, they didn't take off their masks.

While Ranveer can be seen in an animal print yellow tee with red pants and black shoes, Deepika was spotted in a black and white co-ord skirt set. She teamed it up with a matching handbag and high leather boots.

Meanwhile, Ranveer not only gained attention for his quirky outfit but also indulged in PDA as he planted a kiss on Deepika's cheek.

As the two posed for photographs at the airport, Ranveer looked at Deepika and said, "Meri producer hai (she's my producer)." For the unawares, Deepika co-produces '83', which she also stars in.

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's much awaited '83'.

Deepika has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra's yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:59 AM IST