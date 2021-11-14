Watch Video: Rajkummar Rao gets down on one knee for Patralekhaa as they get engaged in an intimate ceremony

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got engaged recently in an intimate pre-wedding celebration in Chandigarh.

Several photos and videos from the intimate celebrations have been doing rounds on the internet.

In the snaps, the couple can be seen twinning in an all-white ensemble. While Patralekhaa opted for a white and silver shimmer side slit gown with a long trail, Rajkummar was seen clad in white Indian fusion wear with white sneakers.

Rajkummar also went down on his knee to present the engagement ring to his ladylove. In the now-viral video, Patralekhaa too can be seen going down on her knees to exchange the rings.

After the couple exchanged rings, Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' started playing in the backdrop and Rajkummar and Patralekhaa started dancing as the guests cheered for them.

Meanwhile, several photos of them posing with the guests have appeared on the web. It shows the hotel and how it was decked up with white lights for the couple's white-theme engagement. Actor Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Farah Khan were also part of the celebration.

According to a report by India Today, a friend of the bride-to-be revealed that she will be wearing a Sabyasachi ensemble.

This makes Patralekhaa join the bandwagon of actress who also donned the designer’s creations for their big day. These include Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu to name a few.

The couple who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', have been dating for a long time were rumoured to tie the knot soon; however, no official announcement about the wedding date has been made yet.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:59 AM IST