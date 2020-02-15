Watch video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance to Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Maarey' on Valentine's Day

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, revealed during promotions that Nick Jonas listens to Punjabi music a lot. He also listens to Bollywood music before heading to the stage since he is on tour with his brothers. He calls it his hype music. His dressing room has Hindi songs playing all the time. She said that she didn’t have to push him or anything but he fell in love with India right after his first visit.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas, have professionally come together for their first project in which they will be seen interacting with soon-to-be-married couple and would share their stories through an upcoming series.