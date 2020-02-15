Watch video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance to Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Maarey' on Valentine's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Valentine's Day amid the latter's performance in Milan, Italy. PC even hopped onto Instagram to share an adorable ‘husband appreciation post’ featuring Nick onstage.
However it was the behind the scenes action that left us in awe of the couple. Priyanka and Nick can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s famous dance number from ‘Simmba’ – Aankh Maarey. Nick shared the video captioned as, "Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines"
Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, revealed during promotions that Nick Jonas listens to Punjabi music a lot. He also listens to Bollywood music before heading to the stage since he is on tour with his brothers. He calls it his hype music. His dressing room has Hindi songs playing all the time. She said that she didn’t have to push him or anything but he fell in love with India right after his first visit.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas, have professionally come together for their first project in which they will be seen interacting with soon-to-be-married couple and would share their stories through an upcoming series.
The two had earlier appeared together in their music video 'What a man gotta do' and 'Sucker' along with Kevin and Joe Jonas and their respective wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.
