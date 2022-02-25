Watch: Video of Pooja Hegde's dance rehearsal with Salman Khan for Da-Bangg Tour goes viral

Pan India star Pooja Hegde is all set to perform with an entourage of Bollywood stars at the Da-Bangg Tour.

After finishing the shoot of her big-budget films and promotional commitments, Pooja jetted off to Dubai for the Da-Bangg tour, which is an annual phenomenon, led by her Bhaijaan co-star Salman Khan.

The excitement for the spectacular tour has scaled up as the 'Beast' actress steps aboard to enthrall fans of Indian cinema in the UAE. The stunner will have three performances - one solo, one with Salman and a finale with several other stars.

It will be truly exciting to watch Pooja Hegde groove now that we have witnessed her dance skills in the first song of 'Beast' - 'Arabic Kuthu'.

The song is receiving a lot of praise from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Pooja's fans can expect a full-on glam fest at the tour and glitzy pictures on her social media. The videos of her rehearsals have been doing the rounds and we bet it is for this very tour.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:42 PM IST