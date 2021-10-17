Watch: Video of Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal at 'Sardar Udham' screening goes viral

Ever since the news of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's alleged relationship started making rounds, their fans have been shipping the two.

This time around, their fans have found a video of the two actors and rumoured couple sharing a hug.

According to the now-viral video from 'Sardar Udham' screening, Katrina could be seen tightly hugging Vicky who was dressed in an off-white blazer.

The video was first shared by a fan club on Instagram with the caption, "Best day again Look at how he waited for her to come in and immediately hugged her tightly. can you also see the happy smile on her beautiful face? and how they interact, He pokes his girlfriend's back, this is love. Thankyou Again Viksi and Kay (sic)."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Vicky, who is basking in praises by the critics for his exceptional performance in 'Sardar Udham' had also received the much-awaited review by none other than Katrina.

Several stars attended the screening of 'Sardar Udham' hosted by lead Vicky on Friday evening. Among them, Katrina was also there, who arrived in a super chick look donning a lavender-coloured hoodie, denim mini skirt teamed up with black leather boots.

Post watching the film, Katrina took to her Instagram and penned what should be called an 'honest review' for Vicky's performance in the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie.

Katrina wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking." For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating but both have refused to confirm their romance.

Recently, when asked when he is planning to get engaged, the actor told ETimes, that he will get engaged soon enough, when the time is right.

Meanwhile, speaking about the movie, 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

'Sardar Udham', which also features Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has been released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 03:57 PM IST