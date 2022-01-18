Watch Video: Nora Fatehi sizzles in a sexy black bikini as she holidays in Dubai after recovering from COVID-19

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, is currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai.

Nora ahs been treating her fans and followers with stunning pictures and videos from her holiday.

Nora, who never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts, once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning beach video.

In the video, the actress can be seen basking the sun in Dubai flaunting her toned figure in a sexy black bikini. Take a look at her video here:

On January 7, Nora Fatehi had announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thnak u for your prayers and lovely messages. It's been rough! I'm gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year. In the meantime stay safe guys."

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Nora had tested positive on December 28.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa titled 'Naach Meri Raani'. This was the second time they collaborated on a dance video, earlier they had given a feet-tapping blockbuster titled 'Dance Meri Raani'.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:09 PM IST