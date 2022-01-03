Watch Video: Netizens call Kajol ‘Rajdhani Express’ for her ‘walking’ style at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Kajol was at the receiving end of trolling given her walking style at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

The diva who was all masked up including sunglasses was spotted at the arrival walking in an expeditious manner which left netizens baffled.

One user wrote, “Rajdhani express”, while another commented, “Washroom jana hoga”.

“Ghar saaf krne ki tension m text Bhaag rhi hogi”, added another.

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in the historical blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

On work front, Kajol's future projects include the biopic "Sasi Lalitha", besides "Velaiilla Pattadhari 3" and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

She has also collaborated with actress-turned-director Revathy for the upcoming film "The Last Hurrah".

Inspired by a true story, "The Last Hurrah" chronicles the story of "an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile".

The film, backed by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, is currently in pre-production.

Revathy, who has helmed films like the National Award winning "Mitr, My Friend" and 2004 drama "Phir Milenge", said Kajol is the perfect choice to play the part of Sujata.

Kajol said she instantly connected with her character the moment she heard the story of "The Last Hurrah".

"I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths," the actor added.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:01 AM IST