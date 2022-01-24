Watch Video: Neha Kakkar flaunts her sensuous moves as she grooves to Samantha's 'Oo Antava' on the beach

Samantha's item song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is all over the internet.

The song has become a super hit and fans as well as celebrities cannot stop grooving to it. The most recent celeb to hop on the bandwagon is singer Neha Kakkar.

She recently shared a video, where she pulled off some sensuous dance moves on the beach. Dressed in a green ethnic outfit, Neha tied her dupatta around on her waist.

Sharing her dance video, Neha wrote, “Loved The Movie PUSHPA, Performances and It’s Music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar.”

Moments after she posted the video, her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh commented, “My Super Talented Hottie!!”, along with fire emojis.

On the other hand, her brother, singer Tony Kakkar wrote , "You are one in a billion Nehu. Nailed it."

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian social media sensation, and television actress Urfi Javed have also grooved to the song and shared their videos on their respective social media platforms.

Samantha's dance moves have wowed many Bollywood actors, including Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha has taken a break and is reportedly working on herself. She was last seen as a judge on 'Indian Idol 12'.

