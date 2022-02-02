Watch Video: Mouni Roy shares a passionate lip-lock with husband Suraj Nambiar at post-wedding pool party

Days after tying the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa, actress Mouni Roy shared an unseen video from her pre-wedding festivities.

The couple tied the knot on January 27 according to Malayali and Bengali traditions. The wedding celebration took place in Goa and after that, they hosted a pool party which was attended by their friends.

On Wednesday, Mouni dropped an inside video of the smouldering pool party.

In the over two-minute-long video, Mouni and Suraj can be seen performing a sizzling dance number by the pool while guests cheer the couple.

Mouni looks stunning as ever in a floral co-ord set. The new bride was seen enjoying to the fullest with Suraj and their friends. She captioned the video, "My bunch of FOOLS".

Check out the video here:

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST