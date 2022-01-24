Watch Video: Mouni Roy finally confirms wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa this month.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 'Naagin' actress will tie the knot on January 27 at W Goa near the Vagator beach.

The actress has not announced her wedding officially and has not revealed anything about her big day. However, she confirmed her wedding on Monday after she thanked paparazzi congratulating her for it.

Mouni was spotted in Mumbai earlier today. According to a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Mouni can be seen posing for photos for the shutterbugs.

One of the photographers congratulates her for her wedding. "Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27," he can be heard saying in Hindi.

However, Mouni did not deny the paparazzi's statements but in fact thanked him for the wish.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, several media reports state that Mouni and Suraj have requested the guests to be tight-lipped about the wedding. All the guests have also been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.

Mouni and Suraj are also planning to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Also, Mouni has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa and is personally looking after all the arrangements.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:49 PM IST