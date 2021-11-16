Watch Video: Mira Rajput gives a tour of her and Shahid Kapoor's Rs 2.89 lakh per night luxurious villa in Maldives

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently gave a tour of their luxurious Rs 2.89 lakh per night villa in the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a throwback video which features her favourite spots.

In the caption, Mira wrote that she can go from 'snooze to shine' in 12 minutes and that she is currently daydreaming about 'going back to the warm days and barefoot walks.'

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira went on vacation with their kids Misha and Zain in the Maldives. The couple stayed at the luxury resort, Soneva Fushi.

"#TapThat Travelogue. Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I’m a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops. #currentlydreaming about going back to the warm days and barefoot walks," she captioned the post.

Check out the video here:

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Kapoor family appears to have stayed at the 2 Bedroom Soneva Fushi Villa Suite with Pool, which costs $3,890 (around Rs 2.89 lakh) per night, excluding taxes and fees.

Shahid and Mira had kept their fans updated with a bunch of stunning selfies to funny videos from their exotic vacay on social media.

Take a look at some of their posts here:

The couple got married in 2015. They are now doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will soon be seen in the sports drama 'Jersey', the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid will also make his digital debut with an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Recently, he announced that he had commenced working on director Ali Abbas Zafar’s new movie.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:09 PM IST