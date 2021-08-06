Watch Video: Man tells Sara Ali Khan she can't enter Vaishno Devi if she's committed 'paap' - here's what happened next

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who keeps her Instagram followers and fans entertained with her goofy posts, on Friday shared a compilation of videos from her 'Namaste Darshako' series.
The video shows fun moments from Sara's travel diaries, which includes states like Goa, Jaipur, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)."
The first clip shows the chirpy queen at India Gate and then at a farm in Bihar. It also includes a video from Sara's trip to Vaishno Devi temple.
In the video, Sara's guide can be heard saying that if she has committed a sin, she will not be able to enter the shrine. To this, Sara asks: "Toh agar maine paap kiye hai toh main darshan nahi kar paugi. Main andar jaa hi nahi paugi?"
Check out the video here:
Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she has injured her nose.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.
The movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.
