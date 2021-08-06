Watch Video: Man tells Sara Ali Khan she can't enter Vaishno Devi if she's committed 'paap' - here's what happened next

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who keeps her Instagram followers and fans entertained with her goofy posts, on Friday shared a compilation of videos from her 'Namaste Darshako' series.

The video shows fun moments from Sara's travel diaries, which includes states like Goa, Jaipur, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)."

The first clip shows the chirpy queen at India Gate and then at a farm in Bihar. It also includes a video from Sara's trip to Vaishno Devi temple.

In the video, Sara's guide can be heard saying that if she has committed a sin, she will not be able to enter the shrine. To this, Sara asks: "Toh agar maine paap kiye hai toh main darshan nahi kar paugi. Main andar jaa hi nahi paugi?"

Check out the video here: