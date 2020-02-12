Watch video: Malaika Arora has a diva moment with her driver at the airport

Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others were in Jaisalmer for the 50th birthday celebrations of Arvind Dubash. After having a blast at the dress-up party, the stars arrived back in the bay and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Malaika Arora was clicked at the airport with her sister Amrita. In a video, the actress can be seen losing her calm as she speaks to her driver over the phone.

The video was taken at the airport and the Arora sisters can be seen in their ever so stylish avatar. Fans gathered around them for selfies, however, a seemingly irritated Malaika was busy lashing out at her driver.

It seems like the driver has left the sisters stranded at the airport with their luggage, amid the chaos of fans and paparazzi. Malaika is heard saying, "Humlog udhar nahi aa sakte."

Watch the video here: