Watch Video: Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit Taj Mahal in Agra

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted together in Agra on Sunday. The couple visited the Taj Mahal and were seen sporting ethnic outfits.

According to several photos and videos doing the rounds on the internet, Rakul and Jackky can be seen twinning in chikankari kurtas as they exit after their tour to the Taj Mahal Palace.

Rakul Preet made her relationship with Jackky official in October 2021 on her birthday.

For the unawares, Rakul and Jackky worked together recently for an Akshay Kumar-starrer Production 41. In the film, Rakul plays Akshay Kumar's leading lady while Jackky has donned the producer's cap.

Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

They have reportedly been dating for over a year now.

Rakul has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in 'Runway 34', with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G' and with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Thank God'.

Rakul also has 'Attack' with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline and she will be seen essaying the role of a condom tester in 'Chhatriwali'.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:28 PM IST