Watch video: Kiara Advani storms off angrily as Sidharth Malhotra poses for selfie with fans at the airport

Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani raised eyebrows when they jetted off last week to celebrate the New Year together. Reportedly the couple enjoyed some quality time in Dubai, but refrained from sharing anything on social media.

The couple, who returned to the bay, were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. In a video surfaced online, the duo seems to initiate walking together, fearless of the idea what will people say or write, it lasted only for a brief moment.

As soon as fans flocked around, Kiara stormed off, while Sidharth stayed back to pose for pictures with fans. Watch the video below.