Watch video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal arrive at their new Juhu house for puja; actor's parents join

The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took social media by quite a storm as they posted their wedding pictures. Since then, the couple have become the talk of the town. Ever since the wedding, there were reports that the couple would be shifting at their new house in Juhu and be neighbors with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

On Sunday morning, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen arriving at their new house with the latter's parents also not far behind. According to reports, the family is gathering for a puja.

In the videos going viral, we can see Vicky Kaushal’s mom and dad seated in the back seat of their car. Vicky’s dad Sham Kaushal is seen greeting the paps with folded hands as he was getting snapped. He was wearing a white shirt. Vicky’s mom wore a yellow coloured salwar kameez and also wore a yellow coloured matching mask.

A video of pandit ji entering Vicky and Katrina’s new home too surfaced on social media.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance. They made their wedding official by sharing dreamy pictures on social media. After wrapping the wedding rituals, the couple was seen leaving for their honeymoon. Soon after, they were seen going to Vicky’s house for the grah pravesh ceremony.

ALSO READ Vicky Kaushal heads back to work nine days after tying the knot with Katrina Kaif, shares photo

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:48 PM IST