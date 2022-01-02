Watch Video: Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at Mumbai airport after their first New Year celebrations

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the Mumbai airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule.

Vicky had returned to Mumbai on Friday to celebrate New Year with his family.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Katrina could be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for COVID protection. Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans.

Before Vicky came out of the car, Katrina gave him a hug. The 'Uri' actor then stepped out and waved at the shutterbugs. Check out the video here:

Vicky married Katrina on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

They returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.

They recently shifted to their new house in Juhu and had their housewarming rituals.

After days of posting adorable photos from their royal wedding, the actors were off to work. In fact, Vicky had also taken some time off his busy schedule to be celebrate Christmas with Katrina.

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:06 AM IST