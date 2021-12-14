Watch Video: Katrina Kaif flaunts red bangles and sindoor as she returns to Mumbai with husband Vicky Kaushal

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai, on Tuesday, after their grand wedding in Rajasthan on December 9.

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport as they reportedly returned from their honeymoon. The 'Sooryavanshi' actress looked stunning in a peach and golden tradition suit. She wore red bangles, big earrings and sindoor

On the other hand, Vicky was seen in an off-white shirt and beige pants.

They were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at their photos here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vicky and Katrina, who recently tied the knot in a royal wedding, have constantly been sharing heartwarming pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies.

They got married in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur at a luxury resort. The couple were joined by close friends and family members.

Among those who attended the celebrations were Katrina's six sisters, brother and mother, Vicky's whole family, including actor-brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Katrina's friend Anaita Shroff Adajania and Kabir Khan were also part of the wedding.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 05:14 PM IST